Hedges Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 103,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

OC stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

