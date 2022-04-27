Hedges Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,300 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 177,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 122,990 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,284,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after acquiring an additional 54,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,895,945. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $59.22.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.