Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 322,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Arcos Dorados accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Arcos Dorados at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $75,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 31,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ARCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.