Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. 301,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

