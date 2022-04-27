Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
HSII stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.
In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 78,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
