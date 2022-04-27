Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.73-13.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $12.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.93. 383,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.69. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $189.65 and a one year high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 332.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

