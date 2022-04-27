Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.73-13.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.
NASDAQ HELE traded up $12.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.93. 383,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.69. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $189.65 and a one year high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 332.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.
Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.