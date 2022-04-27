Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

HLX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,139. The company has a market cap of $647.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.