Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.73. 1,313,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,186. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.84%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

