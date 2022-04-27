Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.549 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Hess Midstream has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 80.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.
Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. 2,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,293. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.83.
In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $961,000.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.
Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess Midstream (HESM)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.