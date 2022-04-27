Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.549 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 80.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. 2,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,293. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $961,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

