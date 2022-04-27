Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($38.24) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,465.50.

HKMPF remained flat at $$28.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

