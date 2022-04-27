Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67 to $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. Hologic also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.45 to $5.65 EPS.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,981. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.11.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hologic by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.