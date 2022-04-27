Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. 2,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,817. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

