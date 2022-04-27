Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.58

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 34840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 38.4% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after buying an additional 285,218 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.
Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
