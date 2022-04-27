Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.58

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 34840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 38.4% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after buying an additional 285,218 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

