Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,175,708 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $25.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1,536.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 596,594 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,451 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 285,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,307,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

