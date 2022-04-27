Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $186.67. The stock had a trading volume of 41,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

