HST Ventures LLC Acquires New Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000. Redfin comprises about 5.4% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HST Ventures LLC owned 0.14% of Redfin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Redfin by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Redfin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

