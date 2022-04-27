HST Ventures LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. Equity Commonwealth makes up about 2.3% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HST Ventures LLC owned 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after acquiring an additional 712,369 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,585,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 33.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after acquiring an additional 350,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 122,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

EQC traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 841,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,347. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

