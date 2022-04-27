HST Ventures LLC Purchases New Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 389,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,000. Air Lease comprises 16.0% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HST Ventures LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Air Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,018,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,328,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of AL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. 676,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,986. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

About Air Lease (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.