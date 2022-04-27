Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00 to $9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +11% to +13% yr/yr or $4.655 billion to $4.739 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.400 EPS.

HUBB stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.55.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

