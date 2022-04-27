HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $367.35

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $367.35 and last traded at $368.66, with a volume of 22683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

