Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Trading Up 0.1%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 1,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

Get Ibere Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $11,724,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.