Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Trading Up 0.1%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 1,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $11,724,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
