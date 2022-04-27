ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 408 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 857,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.71.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.