ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $133,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

MAR opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average of $163.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

