ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $138,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $455.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.63 and a 200-day moving average of $567.11. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.34 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

