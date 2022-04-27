ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.11 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
