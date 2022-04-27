ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

