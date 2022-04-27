ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.50.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $361.30 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $353.93 and a one year high of $737.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

