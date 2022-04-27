ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes $113,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $7,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,956,000 after acquiring an additional 269,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,665,000 after acquiring an additional 228,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $110,323.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,928,211. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

DDOG opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,704.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $156.07. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

