ICON Public (ICLR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. ICON Public has set its FY22 guidance at $11.55-11.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $11.550-$11.950 EPS.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ICON Public stock opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $204.80 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
