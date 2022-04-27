IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.83-747.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.90 million.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$7.630 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.15.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.89. 13,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IDEX by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IDEX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in IDEX by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.