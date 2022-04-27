IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $455.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.34 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

