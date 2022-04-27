IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,075 ($13.70) to GBX 1,100 ($14.02) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of IGGHY remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

