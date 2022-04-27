Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $231,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

ILMN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.91. 21,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.55 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

