Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. 29,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 647,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

IMVT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $547.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,019. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Immunovant by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

