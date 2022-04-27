Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Announces Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,184. The company has a market cap of $437.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

