Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.92

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 179584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.55 ($5.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.39) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.99.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.