ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 156,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,956,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of analysts have commented on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.