Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 116,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 768,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.