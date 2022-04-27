Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Innate Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 4,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,932. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

