Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

IVREF stock remained flat at $$6.85 during trading on Wednesday. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

