Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases 22,800 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,427,311.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner purchased 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner purchased 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner purchased 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,220. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after buying an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 469,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 331,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

