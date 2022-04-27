Insider Selling: Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) COO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $188.74. 1,443,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after buying an additional 357,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

