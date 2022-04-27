Insider Selling: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells 4,511 Shares of Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $27,201.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,426.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 25th, John Valliant sold 2,036 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $12,277.08.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, John Valliant sold 367 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $2,209.34.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54.
- On Monday, April 11th, John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $19,162.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $6,211.52.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $758.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $2,256.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $3,710.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $750.00.
Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,775. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -1.70.
FUSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
