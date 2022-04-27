Insider Selling: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells 4,511 Shares of Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $27,201.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,426.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, John Valliant sold 2,036 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $12,277.08.

On Wednesday, April 20th, John Valliant sold 367 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $2,209.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54.

On Monday, April 11th, John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $19,162.00.

On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $6,211.52.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $758.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $2,256.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00.

On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $3,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $750.00.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,775. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -1.70.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.