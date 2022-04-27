Insider Selling: Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Director Sells C$2,590,000.00 in Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) Director Warren Eric Newfield sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$2,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,045,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,173,368.82.

Shares of TLO stock opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. Talon Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.44 million and a PE ratio of -73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

