Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $747,385.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00.

ZM traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $97.62. 3,519,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,483. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

