Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.31-5.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.33. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.310-$5.090 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.08.

NYSE:NSP traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.04. 3,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,152. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. Insperity has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91,885 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Insperity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insperity by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

