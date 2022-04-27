Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 134 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

