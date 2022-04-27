Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.24

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 2992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $742.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 54.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

