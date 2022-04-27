Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Trading Down 2%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $28.00. 1,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFSPF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

