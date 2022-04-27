Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $613.95.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $5,832,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $28.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.25. 1,927,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,003. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.